NOLA man arrested after allegedly driving around Lafayette, brandishing guns

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A New Orleans man was arrested by Lafayette Parish sheriff’s deputies Thursday afternoon after a 911 caller reported him driving around brandishing guns.

Rashad George, 22, of New Orleans, faces charges of possession of a firearm by a person convicted of certain felonies, according to Public Information Officer Valerie Ponseti Brinkley.

George was allegedly one of several people in a vehicle “brandishing firearms, as well as pointing the firearms at other vehicles on the road,” said Brinkley. Deputies tracked the vehicle to the 100 block of W. Farrel Rd. in Lafayette and located a Smith & Wesson XD 9mm firearm, a Glock 21 .45-caliber handgun and a Glock 22 .40-caliber handgun.

George was determined to be on parole related to a felony simple robbery conviction.

“I’m extremely proud of every effort my deputies make to deter and prevent gun violence, and of our continued mission to keep all residents of Lafayette Parish as safe as possible,” said Sheriff Mark Garber.

Other occupants in the vehicle were not cited. No further information is available at this time.