No search scheduled for permanent Lafayette police chief after firing

LAFAYETTE, La. (Daily Advertiser) – Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory said no search for a new permanent police chief is currently scheduled Thursday, suggesting interim Chief Wayne Griffin could hold the job long term.

Guillory was asked three times during his weekly call-in radio show on KPEL 96.5 whether he would undergo another search for a new police chief or would elevate Griffin to the permanent job. After dodging the question twice, the first-term mayor-president ultimately said another search for a permanent chief is not in the works. “As of right now, there’s no search scheduled and we’re taking it day by day,” Guillory said. “I have all the confidence in the world in Chief Griffin.”

Guillory also said the previous search that ended in ousted Chief Thomas Glover Sr.’s hiring on Dec. 31, 2020, and his abrupt firing on Oct. 7 was a long process, and made the point that Griffin was nominated as a finalist during that search by the search committee Guillory appointed.

