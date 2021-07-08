Next Level Fitness hosts kids’ fitness and entrepreneurship summer camp

LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) — Next Level Fitness is partnering with Smile Community Action Agency to host a fitness and entrepreneurship summer camp.

Instructors will help develop youth by encouraging them to tap into their best abilities.

Fitness instructor Amber Bessard says the post-pandemic program allows kids attending to shake things up a bit and get back to some sense of normalcy.

“We want these kids active because of the pandemic. It kept them inside for so long”

Chloey Singleton says she’s enjoying the fitness program. She says she enjoys “making new friends and exercising and getting fit.”

Throughout the week, entrepreneurs and community leaders speak to the children about what it takes to be successful at obtaining your dreams and goals.

Smile Community Action Agency C-E-O Craig Mathews says the camp will expand their minds and cultivate the greatness within them.

“We are partnering with the Next Level Fitness center in order to teach young people the importance of having a balance in their social, emotional, physical, and intellectual beings.”

There are 30 spots available for parents who meet the low-income requirements.

Parents who do not meet these requirements are still able to enroll their children into the program at a low cost.

The camp will last until August 6th.

Doors are open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Visit the Next Level Fitness Lafayette location or the SMILE Community Action Agency location to enroll your child today.