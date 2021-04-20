New sober living safehouse to open in Lafayette; startup fundraiser set for May

LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) — Safehouse Sober Living, a Christian nonprofit organization based in Lafayette, plans to open its first sober living house for women within the next two months, according to a press release from their office.

The house will provide low-cost transitional housing for residents recovering from substance use disorders. Residents will also get involved in the community, create a plan for financial success, and complete training or coursework to finish their education under Safehouse’s holistic approach to recovery known as the S.A.F.E. method.

“Within three months of opening our first house, we’ve had more applicants than beds,” said John Nugent, executive director of Safehouse Sober Living. “There is definitely a need for these homes in the Acadiana area, and there is definitely a need for more resources geared toward women.”

According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, men typically use illicit drugs more often than women, but women develop substance use disorders at the same rate as men. Women also face struggles that men typically do not, such as being able to find child-care during treatment.

“The biggest hurdle of opening a new house is not need but resources,” Nugent said.

This year Safehouse Sober Living has partnered with the Community Foundation of Acadiana’s SOLA Giving day, a one-day online giving fundraiser for the region, to reach their goal of raising $10,000 in startup funds.

“We have a generous donor who has agreed to match us up to $5,000 in donations,” Nugent said. “So, I’m believing we’re halfway there, but we still need the community’s help.”

Although the SOLA Giving Day is scheduled for Thursday, May 6, 2021, early giving has already started and runs through May 5, 2021. Donations can be made to Safehouse Sober Living by heading to www.SOLAGivingDay.org and entering “Safehouse” in the search bar.

Safehouse Sober Living is the latest project of the parent non-profit organization Safehouse. Started in 2014, Safehouse’s goal is to meet the needs of disadvantaged communities in Lafayette.

Safehouse outreach includes providing meals to low-resource neighborhoods; administering a chapter of Celebrate Recovery, a Christ-centered 12-step recovery program; using a mobile hot dog cart to feed the homeless of downtown Lafayette; outfitting visitation rooms for use by children in foster care and their families; and providing resources and supplies to area treatment centers and shelters.

Safehouse opened its inaugural sober living house in January of this year. For more information about Safehouse Sober Living, call John Nugent, Executive Director at 337-230-2107, or visit www.safehousefamily.com.