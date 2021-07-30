New principals named at S.J. Montgomery, Acadian Middle

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Lafayette Parish School System announced two new principals for the upcoming year at a pair of schools.

Dr. Shauna LeBlanc is the new principal for S.J. Montgomery Elementary, following the transfer of her predecessor Roneka Coleman. Dr. LeBlanc has served as assistant principal for Duson Elementary and L. Leo Judice Elementary. Prior to that, she was the Science Specialist at LPSS. Dr. LeBlanc originally began her career as an eighth-grade teacher in Vermilion Parish, until she moved to Lafayette High teaching gifted science for 9 and 1/2 years. She holds a Ph.D. in Leadership and Administration from Capella University as well as a Masters in Gifted Education from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. (No picture has been provided of Dr. LeBlanc.)

Brendy White has been named the new principal of Acadian Middle School. White joins LPSS from Breaux Bridge High School, where she served as an assistant principal. Previously she worked in Virginia at Norfolk Public Schools also as an assistant principal. White earned her Bachelor’s degree in Biology at Hampton University and her Master’s degree in Education Leadership at Regent University in Virginia Beach, Va.