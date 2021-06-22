New principal named for Acadiana High School

LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) — Lafayette Parish School System has named a new principal for Acadiana High School, according to a press release from LPSS.

Layne Edelman has been named principal after serving the school for nine years as assistant principal.

During her tenure as assistant principal, Edelman helped transform Acadiana High from a “D” to a “B” and has a goal of furthering it into an “A” school.

Prior to her time at Acadiana High, Edelman worked at Ovey Comeaux High School for five years. She also worked as a human resources officer for the 1/244 Assault Helicopter Battalion of the Louisiana National Guard for eight years, achieving rank of captain.

Edelman is a graduate of Lafayette High School and received a Bachelor of Science in secondary social studies from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. In 2011, she finished a Master of Education Degree in educational leadership through the American College of Education.