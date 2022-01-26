LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A new community clinic has opened its doors in downtown Lafayette.

Located in the Freetown community, at 1317 Jefferson Street, the Lafayette center is 9,700 square feet and features 12 exam rooms staffed by four primary care providers. Ancillary services will include a lab draw area, X-ray, EKG and other point-of-care testing.

The clinic’s first day open was Monday, January 24, 2022.

“This is a tremendously valuable new asset for our community, and we couldn’t be more pleased to support our partners at Ochsner Health in making this project a reality,” said Lolanda Brown, LHC Group’s chief diversity officer.

“Our organizations share a commitment to provide greater access to healthcare for all communities – particularly those that are underserved. That commitment starts right here in our hometown.”

The Ochsner Layette General Community Health Center is open Monday – Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, or to make an appointment, call (337) 703-6500.