New Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center location to open Monday

LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) — The Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center will open to the public on Monday, May 10 after relocating to a new facility.
The previous shelter location closed last week while staff moved equipment, supplies, and animals from the old building to the new facility. Intakes and adoptions will resume Monday. The shelter is now located at 410 Dugas Rd. and will be open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
New shelter highlights:
- Voters approved a dedicated millage to fund the $8.9 million facility.
- New shelter is 20,000 square feet. Old shelter: 9,000 square feet.
- 70 cat kennels and 90 dog kennels. Improvements include dog kennels with indoor/outdoor access. The dog dorm features a bark wall that prevents dogs from seeing each other in adjacent kennels, resulting in less noise and stress.
- Cat kennels are furnished with a portal that separates the litter and food from its living space. Two community cat rooms furnished with beds, climbing posts, scratching posts and other amenities allow cats to spend time in a home environment.
- Pet surgery center for medical care and spay and neuter surgeries. Medical care at the old shelter was provided in a closet and included one surgery table and no prep area. The new facility has a prep area and two surgery tables, allowing for double the output of animals in less time.
- Air filtration system for odor control. Old shelter did not have air filtration.
- Outdoor area for exercise and visitations. Dogs have access to four play yards, all turf-lined. The space is used for adopters to meet and play with dogs before adoption. In the event of inclement weather, the “get acquainted” room is used.
- In the new facility, visitors can freely walk through unassisted to see the animals available for adoption instead of having to wait for a staff member to escort them.
- Three months ago, in February, the Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center reached no-kill status, meaning staff has saved the lives of 90 percent or more of the animals the shelter took in. The long-term goal was accomplished by strategic, innovative methods and procedures. The new facility is reflecting the great work of staff and volunteers.