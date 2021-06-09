New, easier way to pay for parking in downtown Lafayette by using ‘ParkMobile’ app

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – There’s a new way to pay for parking in downtown Lafayette.

“Yeah. It’s pretty easy. You just put your credit card information in. It’s simple,” said a man paying for parking downtown on Wednesday morning. “It’s easier than parking and getting a ticket.”

You can now use a mobile app called ‘ParkMobile’ for payment at all on-street parking meters, public parking lots, and the Vermilion Parking Garage.

“I’ve gotten so used to not carrying cash,” said Rachel Snider, of Lafayette. “I don’t have quarters or nickels or dimes or whatever. To pick how much time I’m going to put on there just makes it easier.”

The app will let you see where there’s an open parking spot downtown, and pay for more time on the meter without having to go back to the meter and do it manually, like you do when you feed the meter with coins. Later on you will be able to reserve spots in the parking garage.

“It can be a pain when it comes to finding coins when you park downtown,” said Warren Abadie, director of traffic, roads, and bridges for LCG. “Rummage through your car to scrap together a dollar to pay for parking. Anything on a credit card on your phone is more convenient, much easier.”

All you need to do is download the ‘ParkMobile’ app, create an account, and link a payment method. If you stick to tradition, you can still use spare change to pay for parking.