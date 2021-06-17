New bilingual signage program coming to Lafayette, to be unveiled June 22

Stephen Ortego, principal architect at SO Studio with Anita Begnaud, CEO at the Downtown Development Authority.

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Downtown Development Authority will be unveiling a new, bilingual signage program for the City of Lafayette at an event at Rock ‘n’ Bowl June 22.

“Route Lafayette” is described as a new, cohesive signage design that directs residents and visitors to their destination in both English and Cajun French. The design is a collaboration between SO Studio and Makemade.

To learn more about Route Lafayette, a Lunch and Learn will be hosted by Downtown Development Authority at Rock ‘n’ Bowl de Lafayette on Tuesday, June 22. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased online at downtownlafayette.org.

“The ‘Route Lafayette’ project will completely change the way that visitors and residents view our city,” said SO Studio Principal Architecht Stephen Ortego. “The bilingual feature (in Louisiana French) will direct our English and French-speaking visitors while acknowledging and celebrating our local heritage.”

“We’re thrilled to pilot this project in Downtown Lafayette because it will help visitors and citizens in Lafayette and throughout Acadiana better understand all of the cultural amenities downtown has to offer within a short walk or bike ride,” said Downtown Development Authority CEO Anita Begnaud. “It will also highlight how historic neighborhoods and the University of Louisiana at Lafayette are in close proximity to the heart of downtown to hopefully encourage more interconnectedness.”

[“Route Lafayette”] provides a functional design for city gateway signage, wayfinding, and directional signage for downtown and other popular areas in Lafayette. The creative process included a robust public outreach program and a Wayfinding Signage Survey with surrounding downtown neighborhoods as well as with Downtown Development Authority in order to ensure a broad range of community input. Press release

The Route Lafayette signage is funded by the Evangeline Thruway Redevelopment Team and Lafayette Consolidated Government.