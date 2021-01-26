Nearing completion: Road work on Ambassador Caffery at Johnston Street almost done

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development anticipates road work on Ambassador Caffery Parkway at Johnston Street to Robley Drive will be completed by the weekend, with weather permitting.

DOTD says they have workers conducting overnight shifts on the weekdays starting at 8 p.m. which continues over the weekend until Monday at 6 a.m.

Meanwhile, drivers try to deal with the traffic congestion. “I try to stay away from it,” one driver stated.

District Engineer Administrator Micheal Deselle says the repair work is very involved.

Defaulted concrete is when one side is higher than the other.

Related Content Ambassador Caffery Pkwy to see construction and repairs between Johnston and Kaliste Saloom

She says defaulted concrete will only get worse if left untreated.

“The defaulted concrete would just get worse. There would be people running over it with their cars and end up damaging their rims or their tires. People with cars or vehicles that are low to the ground could damage spoilers or things like that,” she said.

Deselle says drivers will eventually be able to see the long-term benefits.

“The benefit is that we correct these problems in the concrete to have a much smoother riding surface for the public at the end of the job.”

The cost of the entire project is $5.89 million.

The full completion date is scheduled for Spring, 2022.