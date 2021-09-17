Nearby residents express confusion, concern over what happened in overnight suspected homicide/crash

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A man is dead after a crash that may have involved a shooting.

The victim has been identified as 36-year-old Christopher Williams of Breaux Bridge.

The crash happened in the 200 block of Seafood Lane just off of the Breaux Bridge Highway.

People who live in the neighborhood say it seemed like the vehicle was trying to make the turn around a curve, but instead, he drove through a ditch into this fence.

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office says deputies arrived to the scene around 1 a.m.

While deputies were on their way to the scene, they learned there was a possible shooting at the crash site.

Upon arrival, officers determined the driver of the vehicle was dead.

Neighbors say they heard two or three shots of gunfire near the site of the crash when it happened.

The sheriff’s office says upon arrival, they immediately started investigating the victim’s death.

Authorities did not elaborate on the victim’s cause of death.

Neighbors also say around 3 p.m. Friday afternoon, about ten vehicles with the sheriff’s office returned to the neighborhood.

The neighbor, who did not wish to be on camera for their safety, says the officers surrounded a home about a block from the crash site.

The anonymous resident says officers were urging someone inside the home to come out with their hands up.

At this time, no arrests have been made, and the sheriff’s office has not released any information on possible suspects.

This is a developing story.