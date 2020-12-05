NAACP questions LPSS quarantining policy for student-athletes, school system said it followed all protocols

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Lafayette NAACP is calling for an investigation into quarantining policies by the Lafayette Parish School System (LPSS) for student-athletes playing in the state’s football playoffs this week.

In a letter sent to several LPSS staff and obtained by News 10, Lafayette Parish NAACP President Marja Lyn Broussard said there were allegations of student-athletes at Acadiana High were exposed to COVID-19-positive individuals just before the Thanskgiving break. Those students, said Broussard’s letter, should be quarantined.

“From our understanding of LHSAA rules, the students who should have been quarantined would not have been able to participate in the playoffs against Covington last week and East Ascension tonight,” stated Broussard’s letter. “As the NAACP, we have interest in the health and welfare of our community and our young people. In addition, we have learned that tonight’s game involves many African-American students who live in multi-generational households with family members who have health complications, putting them at a higher risk should they contract coronavirus.”

The letter also alleges that administrators told LHSAA they had received medical clearance for the players from the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH), though that is the role of personal physicians.

Broussard’s letter also alleges students at Lafayette High and Carencro High are also quarantining football players, raising additional questions about positive cases on those campuses.

“Our State Conference President, Dr. Michael McClanahan, is also launching a state inquiry into this, as this now affects two other schools in the state,” stated the letter.

Earlier this evening, LPSS Public Information Officer Allison Dickerson released the following statement in response to Broussard’s letter.