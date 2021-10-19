NAACP leader confronts Lafayette Mayor/President on allegations involving new interim police chief

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) The outcry over the firing of former Lafayette Police Chief Thomas Glover reached new heights during Tuesday’s Lafayette City and Parish Council meeting.

During public comments, while standing before the city’s top leaders, NAACP leader Marja Broussard delivered a pointed message to Mayor President Josh Guillory.

“Mayor Guillory, your actions of firing Chief Glover are really the last straw.”

She further accused the mayor of having barriers regarding race relations in the workplace.

“You cannot work with a strong black man, “she said. “I’m saddened when our law enforcement agency has been treated like a circus.”

As Broussard pushed for more information on Glover’s termination, she questioned Guillory on Glover’s replacement.

“You take an honorable man like Chief Glover and no disrespect Wayne Griffin, to replace him with Wayne Griffin who supposedly may have a good work record, but you know he is about to be brought up on some allegations of sexual harassment.”

Guillory did not comment on the statements.

KLFY reached out to Interim Chief Wayne Griffin for his response to the allegations.

His response: “Let’s just let the process play out,” he said.