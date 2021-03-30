Multiple reports of local business posting what has been called a racist sign on front door of Lafayette store

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Throughout the evening Tuesday, KLFY received multiple reports from our viewers about a Lafayette store posting an anti-Asian/Chinese sign on its storefront door.

The store, Coin and Treasure Company on West Congress Street, is now being boycotted by some in the Lafayette community.

The sign read: “Coin & Treasure PROUDLY REFUSES admittance to any Chinese Communist MoFo.”

Under federal anti-discrimination laws, businesses can refuse service to any person for any reason, unless the business is discriminating against a protected class, according to Wikipedia.

At the national level, protected classes include:

Race or color

National origin or citizenship status

Religion or creed

Sex

Age

Disability, pregnancy, or genetic information

Veteran status

In recent weeks, Asian Americans have been reportedly fearing for their safety in wake of a deadly shooting in Atlanta that resulted in the deaths of six Asian American women, and an attack on a 65-year-old Asian woman in Manhattan in what authorities called a racist assault.

After a member of our news team factually checked the storefront door, KLFY reached out to the owners of Coin and Treasure late Tuesday evening hoping to get clarification on why Asian Americans were being refused service in the store.

The store was closed.

Of over a dozen messages sent to our newsroom, one came from an Asian American male.

Although he did not wish to be identified, he had this too say.

“This is very intentionally and is done to make us keep our heads down.”