Multi-million dollar project underway to rebuild and refurbish affordable housing in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A $14.3 million dollar project is currently underway in Lafayette, aimed at rebuilding and bringing some of the affordable housing areas up to code.

The project is being spearheaded by the new Lafayette Housing Authority Executive Director Lydia Bergeron. She was elected into the position by the board on Tuesday, May 25, 2021.

“What we’re doing is bringing it to this century and the tenants that lived here before are seeing a remarkable difference,” Bergeron said.

Some of the homes were severely outdated and were still structurally damaged by the deadly 2020 hurricane season.

“We’re bringing it to the standards of a section 8 building, in other words, making it a little more modern,” Bergeron said.

There are a total of eight affordable housing communities in Lafayette under control of the Lafayette Housing Authority. Bergeron said two of the locations are currently being renovated with a total of 18 homes being renovated at once.

“When we go into pods, what we do is we make sure the roofs are restored and everything else that was damaged by the hurricanes,” Bergeron said.

The project is expected to be completed within two years. One of the goals is to keep people from being homeless, board member Rickey Hardy said. “You see people who are homeless, so public housing is essential to homeless people,” he said.