Multi-Agency Resource Center to open, benefiting Hurricane Ida evacuees

(KLFY) — Acadiana Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (AVOAD) announced a Multi-Agency Resource Center which will benefit Hurricane Ida victims.

The event is scheduled for Thursday, September 9 at the Goodwill of Acadiana Corporate Office at 2435 W. Congress St., Lafayette from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Participating agencies include Beacon Community Connections, Catholic Charities of Acadiana/FoodNet, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Gifting Grace Project, Goodwill of Acadiana, Lafayette Convention, and Visitors Commission, Second Harvest Food Bank, and United Way of Acadiana. Additional agencies to be confirmed.

For more information on the event or on the efforts of the AVOAD community, visit http://www.acadianavoad.com or follow https://www.facebook.com/acadianavoad