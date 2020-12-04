Moving Acadiana Forward: Schoolmint looking to hire

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — When SchoolMint, a software company, relocated from San Francisco to Lafayette this July Governor John Bel Edwards called move the start of the Silicon Bayou.

Serving K through 12 schools the company helps attract, enroll, and retain students. “That’s what we are focused on, helping manage the enrollment process from start to finish. What’s students are enrolled we like to help the schools keep them enrolled,” says CEO Bryan MacDonald.

Administrators and educators have had to adapt in 2020 like never before. According to NPR enrollment has declined in dozens of school districts across 20 states. SchoolMint aims to make the enrollment process easier for parents.

“By providing online enrollment solutions what we have found is that no school has decided going to a face-to-face paper enrollment process is something in their plans for this year. If anything we’ve seen request increase for our customers who need help to take that process and put it online. To meet your mom and dad can register their kids for school without actually having to come to a physical building,” says MacDonald.

The company is projected to create 178 new jobs with an average annual salary of more than $74,000. MacDonald explains, “We are excited about hiring here. The talent pool is one of the big reasons we were attracted to the area. We have hired 16 people so far and we have another 15 positions that are open right now. We are just trying to sort through the great applicants and get folks on the team.”

If you would like to apply for one of the open positions at Schoolmint click here. https://www.schoolmint.com/careers-board/