Move the Mindset to hold virtual memorial for 1896 Carencro lynching victim March 27

CARENCRO, La. (KLFY) — Move the Mindset (MTM) and the Equal Justice Initiative (EJI) will hold a virtual memorial on Saturday, March 27 for an 1896 lynching victim in Carencro.

Louis Sinclair, also known as Louis Senegal, was taken from the Carencro Jail, beaten and lynched on March 24, 1896. Samples of soil from the area where Sinclair was last seen will be displayed in Lafayette Parish and at EJI memorials in Montgomery, Ala.

“Sinclair is one of six Lafayette Parish lynching victims identified by the Equal Justice Initiative. Accused of attacking a local farmer’s wife, he was taken from the Carencro jail while guards reportedly looked the other way,” stated officials in a MTM press release. “A mob of 500 participated. No one was ever charged with his murder.”

“More than 4,400 African Americans were lynched across 20 states between the end of Reconstruction in 1877 and 1950,” stated EJI officials in the release. “Racial terror lynchings were more than just hangings. They involved groups of white people committing acts of fatal violence against African Americans to instill fear in the entire Black community.”

To view the memorial and the soil collection ceremony, visit: https://movethemindset.org/events/