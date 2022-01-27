LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Lafayette civil rights leader Fred Prejean has died.

According to The Daily Advertiser, sources close to the family said he passed away Thursday morning peacefully in his sleep.

Born in 1946, Fred Prejean was an advocate for Lafayette’s black community. He was the president of Move the Mindset and played a key role in the removal of the statue of confederate general Alfred Mouton this past year. Prejean was awarded the Lafayette Civic Cup award in 2020.

Fredrick Prejean was 76 years old.