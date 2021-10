LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) A theft suspect is back in custody after leading police on a foot chase along Buchanan Street in Lafayette.

It happened just after 5 p.m. Tuesday, police said.

Police Spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said police initiated a traffic stop on a suspect who was reportedly on a stolen motorcycle.

The suspect was arrested, Green said, however escaped police custody while in handcuffs.

Green said he was recaptured a short while later and re-arrested.

No injuries were reported.