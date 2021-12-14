Motion filed to recuse Judge Odinet from OWI case involving black male defendant

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) The defense team for a suspect in a second offense OWI is requesting that judge Michelle Odinet recuse herself from the case.

De’edrick Lawrence, an African-American man, pled no contest in September to the charges.

He was put on unsupervised probation for two years and ordered to complete special conditions.

According to the filing, concerns were expressed given the incident was captured on video.



Judge Odinet is the sentencing judge and the motion states that a review of compliance of probationary conditions would likely result in an adverse impact due to his race.

“While a judgment of conviction has already been rendered pursuant to plea, this case presents a particular circumstance where a biased and prejudiced judge will hold his future in her hands for the next two years,” the motion states.