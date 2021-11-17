Mother of slain boxer responds to court motions filed by two brothers found guilty in 2018 shooting death

LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY) — Two brothers found guilty in the shooting death of Louisiana Boxer Brandon Broussard have filed for new trials.

In November, each attorney for the two convicted brothers filed separate motions.

Carlos Toby, 40 of New Iberia filed a request for a judge to acquit him of his only conviction charge of conspiracy to commit 2nd degree murder.

Shavis Toby, 43 of New Iberia was the one believed to have fired the fatal shot.

He was convicted of conspiracy to commit 2nd degree murder and the charge of 2nd degree murder.

Brandon’s mother, Barbara says her son’s words will once again help her through.

“His philosophy always was it ain’t that bad.”

Barbara says she’s had to relive the shooting death of her son.

Plus, she’s had to hear the details of his death repeatedly in court.

She contends that a new trial to try the Toby brothers, especially separately, would only prolong her family’s fight to heal.

“The common denominator was the brother Carlos. He was the mastermind. They plotted together, they committed the crime together, and they should have been tried together,” Brandon’s mother stated.

Brandon “King Tu” was a well-known boxer credited for his willingness to mentor young people.

Brandon’s mother sends a message to the Toby brothers.

“We have cried, and his friends and the community have prayed so much to where we trust in God, and we know that that we are going to get justice for him.”

According to court records for the new trial request, prosecutors alleged Brandon was shot because Carlos lost a fight with him and was upset to the extent that he convinced his brother Shavis to commit murder.

“It’s a waste of our tax dollars. I work hard and my husband works hard. My six kids all work, and they all have separate little small businesses on the side. It’s wasting our tax dollars to bring them back to court and they don’t deserve it.”