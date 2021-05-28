Mother of murder victim in Lafayette Parish angry over lower charge for suspect

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The mother of a man killed in Lafayette Parish two years ago is fuming mad after the district attorney’s office dropped the murder charge against one of the suspects.

“My god. I was distraught,” said Felicia Boudreaux. “As a mother, a strong mother, I have to be strong for my kids, and my grandkids. it tore me apart.”

Boudreaux says she was not notified by the district attorney’s office of this major change in the case against the two men accused of killing her son. One of the men, Maximilian Trautmann, 25, of Carencro, had his charge reduced from second degree murder to manslaughter in a plea deal this week.

District Attorney Don Landry tells News 10 says he can’t talk about details of the plea deal.

“As mother, I’m very upset. That’s someone’s child. That’s my child. He left behind three kids, two sisters, and a brother. family that loved him. It’s upsetting. It’s hurting,” said Boudreaux.

Pernell Boudreaux was killed on March 8th, 2019. His body was found in the 300 block of Lebesque Road in Lafayette Parish, between Lafayette and Carencro.

Trautmann and Sean Perroncel, 34, of Lafayette, were arrested for the crime. They were charged with second degree murder.

According to 15th Judicial Court’s website, one function of the Victims Assistance Program is to give advance notice to the victim or designated family member, upon request, of judicial proceedings and the right to be present, including notification of pardon or parole.

Boudreaux says no one told her anything about Trautmann’s charge being dropped down.

“They notified me in the past by me keep coming, and keep calling, and me being here to fight for answers,” said Boudreaux.

Boudreaux and Landry met at the Lafayette Parish Courthouse to iron out the issue on Friday afternoon. Both say they walked away from the meeting satisfied, and are on the same page moving forward.