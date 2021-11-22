Monster trucks show coming to Lafayette Cajundome in March

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The monsters are coming! The Toughest Monster Truck Tour will return to the Cajundome for two shows on March 18 and 19, 2022, according to Cajundome officials.

Tickets will go on sale at Ticketmaster outlets Friday, Nov. 26. Tickets purchased by Nov. 29. will include a $5 discount along with a free pit pass valued at $10. The pit pass provides early admission the day of the event along with access to the dirt tracks for a view of the truck up close. Opportunities will be available to have photos and autographs taken with monster truck drivers.

In addition to monster trucks, the high-flying tricks and stunts of the daredevil Freestyle Motocross team will also be featured during the performances.

Pre-sale tickets will be available beginning at 10 a.m. Nov. 23 through Nov. 25. Use promo code CDOME22. (Valid online only.) Pit tickets purchase after Nov. 29. Will be $10.

The pit party will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The show will start at 7:30 p.m.

For more information and reviews about the Toughest Monster Truck Tour visit their Facebook page or www.toughestmonstertrucks.com.