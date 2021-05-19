Monday flooding leaves Lafayette road still underwater, Carencro family feeling defeated

LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) — After rain poured over Acadiana and caused flooding across the area earlier in the week, a part of Smith Reed Road in Lafayette is still covered with water, and a Carencro family is struggling to figure out what’s next.

Vehicles that drive through Smith Reed road may have to move at a slower speed.

“Just don’t stop. The worst thing you can do is stop because you’ll flood,” neighborhood resident Jeff Maynard explained.

Maynard is one of a number of people who live on the other side of the flooded road. He says that Smith Reed is a road that has flooded in the past.

“I want to be on a Subaru commercial maybe they’ll give me a new one,” Maynard said.

Kenneth Trahan, another local to the road, maps the route he plans to take for crossing over.

“Take your time and don’t drown,” Trahan said.

In Carencro, the Wheatons family of Fado Street continue cleaning up after their home flooded.

“I lost everything. I lost clothes, diapers, pampers, their beds, clothes, and everything is gone,” mother Jenna Wheaton stated.

Jenna says her two girls are staying with someone else while she and her husband try to recover their home.

“It’s all ruined and in my front yard. I can’t bring them home to this,” Jenna said.

Jenna told KLFY News that her family lost everything to Hurricane Delta when they lived in a mobile home eight months ago.

“I don’t know what I’m going to do. I can’t keep asking for help. I had to ask for help from Hurricane Delta. It’s embarrassing,” Jenna explained.

Jenna’s husband says he’s cleaning as fast as he can.

“It was knee-high water. The kids lost everything. We pretty much need help with household items and cleaning supplies,” Jenna’s husband explained.

“My kids have to come home to no beds. I have to buy diapers with no money,” Jenna stated.