Moncus Park to host 12 Nights of Christmas, gives residents first glimpse of park before Jan. 1 opening

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Officials with Moncus Park announced that residents will get the chance to see their first glimpses of the park before it opens with a special 12 Nights of Christmas program running from Dec. 16 through Dec. 29.

For 12 nights, excluding Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, the park will be open from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. with live music, a diverse selection of local food and drinks, plenty of kids’ activities, and photo opportunities with Santa. A Christmas Market, featuring over 30 Acadiana vendors, will also be available. Attendees can participate in the giving season by bringing toys, winter wear, canned goods, or toiletries for donations to area nonprofits.

The park will not officially open to the public until Jan. 1, 2022, so the 12 Nights of Christmas will be the first chance most people will have to see the progress made on the facility. Park officials said all CDC guidelines for this outdoor event will be followed. Participants and guests are reminded to observe social distancing guidelines across the many acres of the Park when attending Christmas in the Park.

“We are excited to present a celebration for the people of Acadiana who have made the vision for Moncus Park come to life,” said Moncus Park Events and Programming Director Heather Twichell. “What better time of year to show our appreciation to the community for their generosity than Christmas? I look forward to seeing the park full of friends and families enjoying their time together with us!”

Moncus Park will officially open to the public on January 1, 2022. The Park will celebrate its opening season with a series of events beginning in January and lasting throughout the spring. Since breaking ground in 2018, Moncus Park has completed Phase 1 which included the construction of a 4-acre lake, great lawn, over two miles of new trails, a dog park, hundreds of tree plantings, as well as much of the infrastructure and utilities for future developments. Currently under construction is the amphitheater, interactive water feature, treehouse, inclusive playground, the Veterans Memorial, and a restroom facility. All elements within the park are part of a community-inspired master plan. Minimal construction may still be ongoing upon the Park’s opening, but it will be blocked off and the Park will be safe for guests. Moncus Park press release

Christmas in the Park’s detailed event schedule and ticketing information will be released later in October. For more information on Christmas in the Park including sponsorship opportunities, visit www.moncuspark.org/christmas.