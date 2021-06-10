Moncus Park sets Grand Opening for Christmas

LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) — Park staff are planning a large-scale, multi-day Christmas celebration to open Moncus Park, Acadiana’s central park.

The new park will feature an off-leash dog park, amphitheater, inclusive playground, interactive waterfall feature, treehouse, Veterans Memorial, four-acre lake, an outdoor classroom, over two miles of walking trails, restrooms, and parking.

New leadership at the board level for the park will be introduced prior to opening, as well as transitions within the staff. Current Executive Director, Elizabeth “EB” Brooks, will transition this summer into a new role as “Founder,” with current Operations Director, JP MacFadyen, succeeding her as Moncus Park’s new Executive Director.

The board of directors grew to include new members this year as well. New board members Kim

Bishop, Jennifer Clowers, Danny Gilder, David Laborde, and Will Rucks joined current board members Stanley Blackstone, Dr. Paul Breaux, Dean Cole (Vice-Chair), former Mayor-President Joey Durel, Randy Haynie, secretary Payton John (Secretary), Stuart Johnson, Phyllis Coleman Mouton, Jerry Prejean (Capital Campaign Chairman), Jady Regard, Jacob Roberie, and Rodney Savoy (Treasurer) in service.

Additionally, Richard Spoon was nominated to rejoin the board to serve as Co-Chairman with Lenny Lemoine. Spoon previously served on the founding Moncus Park board from 2013-2016 as Vice-Chair.

Moncus Park is also seeking to hire several new positions in the coming months, including a new Development and Communications Director, and a Special Events and Programming Director.

Additionally, various park committees will have seats available for qualified volunteers who would like to donate their time and talent to shape the park’s future.

The park grand opening date has been set for late 2021, and will include a huge holiday celebration,

“Christmas in the Park.”

For more information on sponsorship opportunities, please email donate@moncuspark.org, or call (337)500-1177.

Visit Moncus Park to learn more about how to donate or get involved.