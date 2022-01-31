LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Moncus Park announced that it will kick off a new weekly food vendor series this week called “Food Truck Fridays.” It’ll happen weekly from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. or 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. in the Festival Lawn at the park.

Park officials said the new series aims to highlight the food truck industry while providing park guests the opportunity to support local entrepreneurs.

“Food Truck Fridays opens the door to establish an ongoing relationship with entrepreneurs and our

community within the park,” says Corey Frank, Moncus Park spokesperson. “Promoting unity right here in the

heart of Acadiana is part of our mission at Moncus Park and we’re excited to provide this experience for

Lafayette.”

February’s vendors will highlight local Black entrepreneurs in honor of Black History Month. Vendor participants will be as follows:

Cravin’ Boudin, February 4, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Nina Creole, February 11, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

AwwShucks, February 18, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

C’est Bon Manger, February 25, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Stay up to date with the latest schedule and new additions at Events & Activities – Moncus Park. Food truck vendors interested in participating in Food Truck Fridays must apply for a permit at moncuspark.org/events or by emailing events@moncuspark.org.