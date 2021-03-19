Moncus Park breaks ground on Phase 2

Video Courtesy of Better Boot Productions

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Moncus Park celebrated the groundbreaking on the play elements in Phase 2 of the new park’s construction, and also announced two major gifts that made it possible.

Ochsner Lafayette General and Our Lady of Lourdes Medical Center have sponsored separate play features within Moncus Park that will be enjoyed by families for decades to come. Ochsner Lafayette General donated $2.3M toward the park’s inclusive playground and “promenade,” the park’s main walking and jogging trail.

Our Lady of Lourdes pledged $1.5M to sponsor the interactive water feature within the play area. An anonymous donor has also sponsored a treehouse designed and built by Pete Nelson and the crew from the TV show, “Treehouse Masters.” All three play areas will be fully accessible, meaning that they can be enjoyed by anyone, regardless of age or ability.

All three areas also share a theme of celebrating the magic of the Louisiana swamps. The park’s second phase of construction is beginning in March 2021, and is set to be completed before the end of this year.

Since breaking ground in 2018, Moncus Park has completed a new 4-acre lake, a great lawn, over two miles of new trails, a dog park, hundreds of tree plantings, as well as much of the infrastructure and utilities for future developments. All elements within the park are part of a community-inspired, Council-approved master plan and have been entirely funded with private donations.