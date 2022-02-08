LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) A woman and her family say they are grateful to be alive after a young child started a fire in their motel room.

The fire happened on the second floor of Motel Six in North Lafayette where the fire department has now determined that it was accidentally set by a child.

“The woman’s eight-year-old son was playing with a cigarette lighter, and he did get some burns to his hands. It’s kind of bad on two of his fingers and a portion of his facial area,” said Alton Trahan, Lafayette Fire Department Public Information Officer.

Barbara Francis is the mother of the eight-year-old. She says she has been staying at Motel 6 for 3 weeks and now has no shelter for herself and her three kids.

“I have mixed emotions. It could be worse. We could have gotten badly injured,” said Barbara Francis.

“Somebody could have died. Somebody that wasn’t even in the room, anything could have happened.”

Nikki Batiste, who is a friend of Francis, was outside the room when the fire started.

“I stepped out of the room for exactly two seconds.”

She describes the explosion sound she heard from outside the room.

“I was banging on the door to try to get in, to see what was going on. I walked in and there was fire everywhere all over the bed,” she said.

Francis says she is grateful everyone is safe and alive.

“I think I have an angel over me. It is somehow I always get out of it. I just thank God we are still here.”

Now, she is reaching out to the community for help.

“I’m not asking for an arm and a leg. I’m just asking for a little help.

The Salvation Army has offered to help the family. In addition, the family has set a GoFundMe account.