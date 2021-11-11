Mobile home a ‘total loss’ in fire allegedly set by its occupant

SCOTT, La. (KLFY) — A mobile home in Scott was completely destroyed by fire and smoke damage after the home’s occupant allegedly intentionally set it ablaze.

The Scott Fire Department was dispatched to the 200 block of Haven Loop in Scott at 1:36 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

When they arrived, firefighters found a manufactured home engulfed in flames.

Firefighters quickly entered the home and were able to bring the fire under control, but they consider it a “total loss” as a result of fire and smoke damage.

According to Fire Chief Chad Sonnier, the fire was intentionally set by the occupant, who was transported to a facility for evaluation.

No injuries were reported.

Units from Duson and Carencro Fire Departments responded to assist.