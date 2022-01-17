MLK day of service brings out volunteers to help feed those in need

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy should be honored by giving back to your community in some way, helping all the people in need.

That’s what this non-profit organization, House of Hope Empowerment Center, is doing today.

“We are going to service our community by feeding. We have over 250 plates that will be given away,” said Evangelist Crystall Bell, House of Hope Empowerment Center.

Through a drive-up dinner giveaway through, they served food and drinks. The plates included red beans and rice, barbecue chicken, green salads with bread.

“We’re just excited about this opportunity. We want people to know we’re here,” said Tammie Moore.

The non-profit organization has been servicing the community since 2015, according to Evangelist Crystall Bell. Since it is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, they wanted to continue on the same service mission to the community.

“This is what our ministry is all about servicing our community, feeding and helping our youth in the community,” said Bell.

The organization is all about spreading an empowering, inspiring, and restoring to the Franklin community.

“I think this is something that is much needed for us to come together, said Reverend Ricky Smith. It’s so much going on, and now we need some things to do in the city of Franklin to bring the people back together.”

The organization is accepting donations to continue to service the community. People can send donations to the cash app $CBELLMINSTRY.

“If you wanna donate food items or whatever it is, hand sanitizers, masks, or whatever you feel, lead your heart to sow to us,” said Bell.

In the words of Dr. King, “Life’s most persistent and urgent question is, What are you doing for others?”