Mississippi woman killed, toddler injured in single-vehicle crash on I-10 in Lafayette Parish

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A Mississippi woman is dead and a toddler is suffering from moderate injuries after an early morning crash on Interstate 10 near the Louisiana Ave. exit today.

Medora Lynn Burgess, 40, of Natchez, Miss., and the toddler were traveling westbound on I-10 this morning at around 4 a.m., according to Louisiana State Police TFC Thomas Gossen. Burgess’ 2009 Hyundai Santa Fe left the right-hand side of the roadway and struck a tree in an area difficult to see from the roadway, said Gossen.

Burgess was not buckled up, and neither was the toddler. Burgess was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lafayette Parish Coroner’s Office. Impairment is suspected and a standard toxicology sample was obtained from Burgess for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.