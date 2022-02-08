DUSON, La. (KLFY) — Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing runaway teen from Duson who may be headed to the state of New York, according to Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office (LPSO).

Jaira Acosta Garcia, 16, was last seen in Duson before running away on Jan. 28, 2022. Detectives have received information that she could have possibly traveled to New York state.

She is described as having brown hair and eyes.

If you see Jaira, or have any information on her whereabouts, please call the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 232-9211, Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS(8477) or submit a tip on the Lafayette Sheriff App.