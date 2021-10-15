MISSING: LPSO asking for help locating runaway 17-year-old

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Lafayette Parish Sherriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating missing 17-year-old Johan Solis.

Solis was last seen departing his house on October 6, 2021 in a silver Honda Civic, wearing a gray sweater and gray hat. Johan is believed to still be in the Lafayette, LA area.

He has black hair, brown eyes, is 5’10 in height, and weighs 130 lbs.

If you see Johan, or have any information on his whereabouts, please call the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 232-9211, Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS(8477) or submit a tip on the Lafayette Sheriff App.

