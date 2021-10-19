MISSING: Lafayette Police looking for 16 year old from Scott

SCOTT, La. (KLFY) — The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 16-year-old boy missing since Oct. 8 and believed to still be in the area.

Antonio Alfred, 16, of Scott, is described as a Black male with black hair and brown eyes, last seen wearing a blue shirt and khaki shorts.

If you see Alfred, or have any information on his whereabouts, please call the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 232-9211, Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip on the Lafayette Sheriff App.