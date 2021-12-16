MISSING: 15-year-old from Carencro last seen at school

CARENCRO, La. (KLFY) — 15-year-old Bra’nai’jha Taylor has been missing since around 4 p.m. Thursday. Her last known location was in the Carencro High School area, according to the Carencro Police Department.

Taylor’s last known clothing description was a blue, long sleeve school shirt, khaki pants, and gray/hot pink shoes. She was also wearing a single puff in her hair.

Anyone with information regarding Taylor’s whereabouts is asked to call the Carencro Police Department at (337)896-6132 or email info@carencropd.com.