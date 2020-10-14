Miles Perret Cancer Services virtual walk/run set for November

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Miles Perret Cancer Services will hold a virtual walk/run from Nov. 22 through Nov. 29 to help raise money for the cancer charity.

Registration for “A Mile for Miles” is underway now. Participants can choose their course and walk or run one mile for a chance to win a $1,000 Visa gift card. All participants will receive a long-sleeved T-shirt and other race-related items.

Proceeds from this event will benefit Miles Perret Cancer Services and its mission to help local families Fight, Survive, & Live with cancer.

Register by visiting milesperret.org or by cvalling (337) 984-1920.