Miles Perret Cancer Services opens registration for Games Across Acadiana

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Miles Perret Cancer Services announced today that registration for the 2021 Games Across Acadiana is now open.

Acadiana’s Ultimate Scavenger Hunt will be held over two weeks, featuring over 50 missions and activities for the whole family to enjoy, according to Community Liason Sherry Hernandez. The hunt is free to play.

To play, you need to download a free app called “GooseChase,” available in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Open the app and search “2021 Games Across Acadiana.” Teams that register by midnight on July 15 will receive 500 bonus points.

“All players who join the hunt will have the opportunity to perform fun tasks and earn points for a chance to be entered into a drawing for fabulous prizes including a Grand Prize of $10,000,” said Hernandez. “The app is available now and missions will be available for play beginning Saturday, July 31 at 8 a.m.”