LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A grease fire caused moderate damages at the McDonald’s location on Ambassador Caffery Pkwy. near Cameron St. this morning, according to Lafayette Fire Department Public Information Officer Alton Trahan.

Trahan said firefighters responded to the scene shortly before 5 a.m. this morning. No injuries were reported in the blaze, though the location will be closed while crews make repairs to the kitchen. It is not clear how long the location will remain closed.