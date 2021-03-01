Marshal’s office decides not to proceed with city hall security plan

Lafayette Deputy Police Chief Reggie Thomas is retiring from the department and will run for city marshal. (Photo: SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network)

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — After announcing a plan to have deputy marshals patrol City Hall, Lafayette City Marshal Reggie Thomas said today that he has decided not to proceed with that plan.

Thomas said he proposed a security plan to secure the Lafayette City Hall and the City Prosecutor’s Office. The plan was submitted and would have added two deputy marshals to help provide security to the area.

“After further review and discussion with the city administration, the Lafayette City Marshal’s Office will no longer proceed with this plan,” stated a press release from the office. “The Marshal’s Office will continue to serve and protect the community.”