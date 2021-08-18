Man who was shot by sister dies; Sister’s charges upgraded to 2nd-degree murder

BROUSSARD, La. (KLFY) — Earlier this month, a Broussard man was shot by his sister after they had an argument. The man has since died, and the sister’s charges were upgraded from attempted second-degree murder to second-degree murder, according to a press release from the Broussard Police Department.

On Wednesday, August 18, 2021, investigators with the BPD were notified by the Lafayette Corner’s Office that the victim (Jordan Porter, 29) died as a result of his injuries sustained from the shooting incident that happened on August 11.

Charges for the suspect (Justise Harrison, 20) have been upgraded to Second Degree Murder due to the death of the victim.

Harrison is still incarcerated at the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center