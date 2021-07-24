Man shot in Carencro Walgreens parking lot

CARENCRO, La. (KLFY) Carencro Police say a man was shot in broad daylight in the Walgreens parking lot on W. Gloria Switch Road.

It happened around 2:45 p.m. Saturday Chief David Anderson said.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where his condition is unknown at this time, Anderson said.

Saturday’s shooting continues a violent past 24-hours in Acadiana.

Early Saturday in Lafayette, police found a man inside a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds who later died at a local hospital.

Friday night, 57-year-old Kennedy Mouton of Lafayette was found stabbed to death on St. Antoine.

