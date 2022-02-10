LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)— Lafayette Police are searching for the person wanted in connection with an ambush-style shooting that happened late Thursday night outside a business.

According to police, a male victim was shot multiple times just before 10 p.m. in 100 block of Kettle Drive.

Police Spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said as the victim walked out of a building, he was approached by a male shooter who fired multiple rounds at point-blank range.

The victim collapsed and was later transported to a local hospital in critical condition, she said.

The shooter took off in an unknown direction, she said.

Officers are asking for the public’s help finding the shooter or any information that can lead them to identify the person.

If you have information, contact Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 337-232-8477.