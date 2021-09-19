36-year-old Lafayette man found shot to death by sheriff detectives responding to vehicle crash

LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY) A 36-year-old Lafayette man was found shot to death inside a vehicle that had been involved in a crash.

According to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, the body of Christoper Williams was found early Friday morning by deputies who were responding to a crash in the 200 block of Seafood Lane.

Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Valerie Ponsetti said while deputies were en route crash, they got a report of a possible shooting in the area.

Williams was pronounced dead at the scene.

20-year-old Lason Edmond of Lafayette was arrested Saturday morning and charged with one count of first degree murder and one count of attempted first degree murder.

His bond on the attempted charge is $150k; there is no bond for the first degree murder charge.

Additional arrests are pending, Ponsetti said.