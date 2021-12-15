Man firing gun in Carencro residential neighborhood, arrested

CARENCRO, La. (KLFY) A man firing a gun in a residential area of Carencro has been arrested.

According to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies received multiple calls just before 2 p.m. Wednesday about a man randomly discharging a gun near the 100 block of Brina Ln.

Spokesperson Valerie Ponsetti said on scene, deputies and members of the K9 unit conducted a search of the surrounding areas and identified 26-year-old Toby Boutte as a suspect.

Within hours, Boutte was located in St. Landry Parish and taken into custody by the SWAT Team, Ponsetti said.

He is charged with aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon, illegal discharge of a firearm and convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Boutte was booked in the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center and has a bond of $32,500.