Man, female passenger shot while driving near hospital in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Police say a man who was driving near the intersection of S College Road and Pinhook Road in Lafayette was seriously wounded in a drive by shooting.

His female passenger, according to police, was also shot and has non life threatening injuries.

Police Spokesperson Cpl. Bridgette Dugas said the shooting happened around 4 a.m. when an unknown gunman opened fire on the couple’s vehicle.

Dugas said the unidentified male victim was shot multiple times but somehow still managed to drive himself to a local hospital which was a block away.

She said the man is in critical condition.

So far no arrest have been made.

Dugas said police are still investigating to determine what led to the gunfire.