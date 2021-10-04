Man charged with DWI in death of pedestrian on I-49 Frontage Rd. over weekend

CARENCRO, La. (KLFY) — A man has been charged with a DWI after hitting a pedestrian on the I-49 Frontage Rd. in Carencro on Saturday night. The victim of the crash died at the scene, according to the Carencro Police Department.

The driver involved in the accident was identified by CPD as Carleton Greene, 40, of Lafayette. He was charged with DWI 1st Offense, Vehicular Homicide, Failure to Register, and No Insurance.

On Saturday, October 02, 2021, shortly after 7 p.m., Carencro Police Department responded to a traffic crash with injuries on I-49 Frontage Rd, just North of Francois Dr.

Greene was driving southbound on the NW Frontage Rd. He hit a pedestrian walking near the white solid fog line.

The pedestrian, identified as Timothy Decuir, 51, of Maurice, was pronounced dead at the scene, despite life-saving techniques performed on him.

During the investigation, Greene was found to be impaired at the time of the accident.

A routine test showed that Greene’s Blood Alcohol Content was a .141g%.

The case remains under investigation.