Man busted for Baton Rouge thefts now in custody for Lafayette and St. Martin luxury home burglaries

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A Katy, Tx., man busted for targeting luxury homes in the Baton Rouge area for jewelry, cash and firearms, has been charged with similar crimes here Lafayette and St. Martin parishes.

Justin Joseph Andrews, 42, of Katy, Tx., was wanted for a total of six residential burglaries reported between Dec. 30, 2020 and Jan. 15 of this year. More than $100,000 in jewelry, guns and safes were reported stolen, according to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office. Burglaries were also reported at Le Triomphe residences within St. Martin Parish, as the neighborhood falls on the Lafayette-St. Martin Parish line.

Andrews faces three counts of simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling in Lafayette Parish. Andrews is also suspected of committing more than a dozen burglaries in East Baton Rouge Parish and has additional pending charges from St. Martin and Calcasieu Parishes. Andrews was traced to Texas and arrested by law enforcement officials there.

“I’m proud of the work by our detectives and their ability to work with law enforcement agencies from Texas to Baton Rouge to see that this criminal is brought to justice,” said Sheriff Mark Garber.

This investigation remains ongoing. Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Detectives say extradition to Louisiana is being sought and additional charges are expected.